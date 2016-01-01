VISUAPP knows what dream to visualize App has integrated mechanism that allows to analyze all the visualization sessions and its duration for each dream. Basing on this analysis VISUAPP suggests its users to make more efforts on the dreams that might be slipped out of focus.

Rearrange and prioritize your dreams Sometimes we are concentrating our thoughts on things that don't have high importance. That's why in VISUAPP you can establish the order of your dreams.

Control you visualization time Peter Drucker said "If You Can't Measure It, You Can't Manage It". The same approach is working for your dreams. People can better control their dreams if they can see the time of visualization that they have spent on it. With VISUAPP it's possible. Such information is available to every user. Each dream has a counter of visualized time on the right bottom corner.

Visualize with affirmations quotes The person who keeps trying again and again with his dreams is the one who will succeed. As it was said before, VISUAPP will remind you about the visualization session. With this reminder user will get short message with motivational quotes. That is the moment when vision board starts to share wisdom with his owner.

VISUAPP has secrets that only our users can know We're constantly preparing pleasant presents to our users. To know this secrets you just need to download the VISUAPP and keep on your phone. Go go go!